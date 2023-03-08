Work is under way to introduce a short-stay scheme for French nationals this summer, the States of Guernsey has said.

It comes after Jersey announced a change to passport rules for French nationals arriving by ferry on day trips.

The scheme means they can instead show national ID cards instead of their passports on arrival in Jersey.

The aim is to address a "significant decline" in day trip passengers after EU nationals were required to show their passport under Brexit rules.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said Guernsey officials were in talks with the UK Home Office on the issue.

"The islands are intrinsically linked by the commercial ferry network so we have been keen to explore any options that may assist this situation whilst being respectful of our position in the Common Travel Area," he said.

"It is our intention to introduce a similar short stay scheme in time for the summer season.

"We have some further work to do with the UK on this and will seek to provide an update as soon as possible."

Visitors from outside the Common Travel Area, external currently must show passports on entry.

However, the process is said to be difficult for many French nationals, who may not possess passports and instead rely on ID cards.