Bid to block solar farm at High Court fails
At a glance
Telford and Wrekin Council has been told it cannot appeal a planning inspector's decision to allow a solar farm
The authority said the Steeraway application for a 77,000-panel site will "blight the landscape"
It is also appealing against plans for a similar solar farm on neighbouring land
An attempt to block a solar farm at the High Court has failed.
Planning permission for the 77,000-panel site, close to the Wrekin, was initially refused after hundreds of objections over the impact on the landscape.
Telford and Wrekin Council took legal action in the case after it was over-ruled by a planning inspector in May.
The council said it was "bitterly disappointed" at the court's decision.
The initial planning application, by RE Projects Development Ltd and Steeraway Solar, was turned down by Telford and Wrekin Council in May 2022.
The proposal covers an area of 230 acres (93 hectares) the authority said it would "blight the landscape surrounding the Wrekin for generations to come".
The council had also rejected plans for a smaller solar farm on neighbouring land at New Works.
Refusal of that bid was backed by a planning inspector, but in March it was overturned by a government minister.
'Much-loved beauty spot'
The council argued the planning inspector dealing with the Steeraway application in May, had "relied on [the New Works case] heavily to justify the decision to approve the second development."
The High Court disagreed and rejected the council's appeal case.
Richard Overton, deputy leader of the council, said: "Anyone who lives in the area can see that the farms will destroy a much-loved beauty spot, and from a planning perspective, some of our most valued strategic landscape."
He accepted the need for green energy, but added: "Solar farms like this need to be built in the right places.
"The foot of the Wrekin is not the right place."
The council has also sought permission to appeal against the New Works decision and expects to hear in the autumn if it will be allowed to proceed.