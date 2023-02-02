A collection of 1,400-year-old items telling the story of one of England's largest Anglo-Saxon royal settlements have been gathered together to form a new exhibition.

The pieces are from the community which lived in Rendlesham, Suffolk between AD400 and 800.

The display, at the nearby Sutton Hoo visitor centre, will include items not seen before by the public.

It will show how Rendlesham developed before Ipswich took over as a place to live and work from AD720 and 800.