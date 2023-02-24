According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Labour council leader Susan Hinchcliffe called it the “most challenging budget ever.”

“We are living in the most challenging of times, we’ve had years’ of austerity, the pandemic, war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis," she said.

"Bradford is not a place that can tolerate big economic shocks.”

She said children’s services, was "our number one investment priority" and apologised they were "not good enough”.

The extra funding will help cover the rising number of high-cost placements for children in care, which can cost £270,000 a year per child, and the high level of agency staff employed, which costs over £2m a month.

The budget set aside £58.4m to cover inflation, pay rises and rising energy costs and an additional £5m for adult social care.

The meeting heard the council will have to dip into its reserves to the tune of £44.3m to balance the budget.

Reacting to the budget Conservative Mike Pollard said: “Shifting through the wreckage of the Executive’s budget proposals, it seems there are very few deckchairs on this year’s Titanic left to be shifted.

“Next year this Council may be looking at being unable to balance its budget.”

