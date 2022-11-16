Paul McCartney's 1972 Wings tour bus restored
1 of 5
- Published
The open-top bus Sir Paul McCartney and his band Wings used to take them on tour across Europe 50 years ago has been restored.
He converted the double-decker for his post-Beatles band and their families, with the seats on the upper deck replaced by mattresses and bean bags.
It was discovered in Spain and brought back to the UK where a project began to restore it at a workshop in Thorpe le Soken, Essex.
Brad Earl, who worked on it, said he was "very pleased" with the restoration.
The bus originally served local routes in Essex and Norfolk in the 1950s and 60s before being bought by McCartney, who said he did not want a normal bus during the summer tour in 1972.
After the tour, it eventually ended up outside a cafe in Tenerife before being moved to the cafe owner's garden.
The bus, known as WNO 481, was then brought back to the UK and subsequently bought by Tom Creaven-Jennings, who wanted to restore it for the 50th anniversary of the the tour.
Mr Earl, who works at a lorry repair and body shop, said: "I came into work one morning and the owner [of the bus] had sent me an email asking me if I would be interested in restoring this bus.
"I said yes straight away, my mum was a huge Paul McCartney fan and I couldn't give up the opportunity."
He said it took 16 months to restore.
"It was completely rotten from top to bottom," he said.
The bus features bunkbeds, as it did for the 1972 tour, and an original trunk donated by Wings drummer Denny Seiwell.
But there are some changes, as the upper deck, which featured blankets, beanbags, mattresses and a playpen for the children - now folds down to become a mobile stage.
It is hoped the bus will be used at motor shows, concerts and festivals in the future.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external