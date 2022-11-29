T﻿wo men accused of causing the closure of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Dartford for two days in October are due to stand trial next year.

M﻿arcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at Basildon Crown Court to one count of causing a public nuisance.

M﻿organ Trowland, 39, of Drummond Way, Islington, north London, did not attend the hearing, but the court was told he had indicated a not guilty plea to the same charge.

T﻿he trial is scheduled for Basildon Crown Court on 27 March.

The bridge was closed to traffic during the incident and all drivers were diverted via the Dartford Tunnel.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external