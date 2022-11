A man has been jailed for defrauding a rugby society and a firm out of nearly £180,000 to fund a gambling addiction.

Trevor Lee, 56, of Elm Grove, Diss, Norfolk, pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of position at Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk Police said the offences happened when he was a treasurer for the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS), and later as a director for Salire Ltd.

Lee was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.