A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at an address in Essex.

P﻿olice said officers were called to Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT following reports of an assault.

They found a man had a serious injury and he died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man from Rochford was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody.

D﻿et Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe from Essex Police said: "We understand that this is a concerning incident for residents but please be assured that we are working quickly to determine what has happened."

S﻿he added the force believed the man arrested was known to the victim.