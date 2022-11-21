A﻿ctor - and Country singer - Kiefer Sutherland is to perform at the Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival.

T﻿he star of horror film The Lost Boys and TV shows 24 and Designated Survivor is among the first acts to be confirmed for next summer's Bella.

S﻿cottish indie rock band Travis will be the festival's closing Saturday night headliner.

O﻿ther acts confirmed include Norwegian singer and winner of BBC Sound of 2018, Sigrid, and Isle of Lewis band Peat & Diesel.

E﻿urovision runner-up Sam Ryder, who was unable to perform at this year's Belladrum after taking unwell, is also in the 2023 line-up.

B﻿ella was held this summer for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic.

N﻿ext summer's dates are 27-29 July.