Moray-based rockets manufacturer Orbex is to hire an additional 50 staff to help push forward plans to launch micro satellites from a site in Sutherland.

The company, which is headquartered in Forres, said many of the roles would support work at its rocket test facility at nearby Kinloss.

Orbex is preparing for the UK's first vertical rocket launch over coming months.

The launch would take place from Space Hub Sutherland, which is expected to be operational later this year.

In May, Orbex unveiled its first full-scale prototype of a rocket designed for launches from the spaceport near Tongue.

The company said its final version of the 19m (62ft) Prime rocket would be re-useable and powered by a renewable bio-fuel, bio-propane.

Development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise is leading the £17m Space Hub Sutherland project.

Plans for up to 12 launches a year from a single launch pad were approved by the Highland Council in 2020.

There is separate plan to launch satellites from a facility in Shetland.

Edinburgh-based Skyrora hopes to begin commercial launches from the planned Saxa Vord Space Centre in Unst next year.