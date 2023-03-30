A passenger of a car has been killed after the vehicle he was in crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the A600 near Cotton End, Bedford, at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday, Bedfordshire Police said.

The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin were informed.

The driver of the blue Renault Twingo was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.