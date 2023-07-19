Explosion fears over planned battery storage site
At a glance
Harmony Energy wants to install a battery storage plant in Heath
About 800 people have opposed the plans so far
Fire bosses say there are explosion and vapour cloud risks
The company says its technology is tested to fire standards
- Published
Fire chiefs have raised concerns of an explosion risk at a proposed battery storage plant near Wakefield as hundreds of people object to the plans.
Harmony Energy wants to install the system at Heath to capture excess energy created from renewable sources.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority (WYFRA) said the risks were "very real and are becoming more common".
The firm said all battery technology was tested to National Fire Protection Association standards.
Battery storage sites aim to release wind and solar-generated energy when demand rises and energy creation falls.
If plans are approved in Heath, about 60 containers would hold lithium-ion batteries and be placed on what is currently farmland.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a WYFRA report highlighted potential public dangers, including contamination of the local water supply and a densely populated area being exposed to a vapour cloud.
A consultation letter submitted to Wakefield Council stated the fire authority "finds it concerning" there is no specific fire safety information in the proposals.
'Let it burn'
In the report, senior fire protection officer Chris Kemp said: "The risks of vapour cloud, thermal runaway and explosion are unfortunately very real and are becoming more common as we see an increase in the number of BESS [battery energy storage system] installations rise."
He said firefighters would be left with two options - to "let it burn" or use about 5.5m litres of water over a 24-hour period, with the former risking "a chain reaction from one unit to the next".
"If we were to let it burn, there would be a significant impact on the highly populated suburbs which would all be significantly impacted from the vapour/smoke plume," said Mr Kemp.
The report also highlighted issues for Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency over water supply and "ground water seepage".
"Any incident at the site is likely to create a significant vapour cloud and it may be necessary for us to request that transport routes in the vicinity are closed for a period of 24 hours whilst the incident is dealt with," the report stated.
A Harmony Energy spokesperson said the company currently "owns and operates in excess of 500MWs of energy storage systems" in the UK.
"The sites would be uninsurable if there was any question of doubt about their safety.
"We approached the West Yorkshire fire services in June to invite them to our operational sites to learn about the technology - we are awaiting their response.
"We are currently consolidating fire safety information to share with the local planning authority and we are confident this will appease concerns."
Nearly 800 people have opposed the scheme.
Campaigners said they were "grateful" the fire and health safety concerns were being raised by the fire service.
A spokesperson for the 'I Love Heath Common' campaign said: "We urge Harmony Energy to do the right thing and withdraw this plan and find an alternative more suitable site away from this historic heritage landscape that is within metres of many people's homes."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.