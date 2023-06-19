One person taken to hospital after beach rescue

The rescue happened at Aberavon beach on Monday evening

One person has been taken to hospital after reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at a popular beach.

The coastguard was called to Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot at 18:09 BST on Monday.

A coastguard helicopter and Port Talbot RNLI lifeboat joined a rescue operation, while South Wales Police asked people to "avoid the area".

The Welsh Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

