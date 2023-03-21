The bus firm has apologised for the disruption and has urged customers not to travel unless they have to.

Headteacher Simon Bird said on Tuesday that 360 pupils had been unable to make it to Handsworth Grammar School - the equivalent of two year groups.

He said the industrial action combined with Covid, the recent bad weather and the teachers' strike had all made for a negative effect on continuity for pupils.

Meanwhile, Bilston resident Kerry Bradley said she and her daughter normally used buses to get to work but on Monday paid £55 between them for three taxi journeys.

Mrs Bradley, a GP surgery worker who said she could not work from home, added that she feared a weekly combined taxi bill of more than £250.

"You get to the point of thinking 'where is the money going to come from and what are we going to do'?" she said.

A truncated bus service is currently in operation, mainly on routes serving major hospitals.

Jackie, a blind single parent from Kingstanding, Birmingham, said getting her son to school meant relying on other people to drive him.

The Covid-19 pandemic affected his GCSE studies and, with A-Level mock exams next week, she said she was concerned about his education.

"It is stressing him out, it is a big worry. Having to rely on other people to get him to school, we are living from day to day and we are only in day two," she said.