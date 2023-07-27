Residents evacuated from building as fire tackled
Residents have been evacuated from flats in Truro as fire crews tackle a blaze in the building.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to a flat fire on Quay Street, near Trafalgar Roundabout, earlier on Thursday evening.
Police and paramedics also attended.
The surrounding roads have been closed and residents have been moved to a nearby pub.
