Tenants have accepted a small increase to their rent, but many have been staggered to find out the average service charge has gone from £55 a week to about £120.

Service charges include items such as the building's lift, which is out of order, and electricity in communal areas which are currently closed.

They also pay for maintenance of the grounds and for laundry equipment, with only one washing machine currently available for the building.

Maintenance has been ongoing for more than 18 months, with scaffolding up during that time.

Nicolas Perrett, head of Combe Bank Residents' Association, said: "We've had roofers in, electricians, builders, fitters, all sorts.

"They've been using the electricity in the flats to operate their tools and we're having to pick up that bill, which is not right."

Resident Carol Roberts said she felt as if "they had just destroyed everything".

She said: "I can't stay here because I can't afford to. They've ruined that."

Stonewater said it "completely empathises" with costs concerns.

It said it did not make "a penny of profit from service or energy charges" and it was "working with customers individually to ensure they are getting all the help that they may be entitled to, ensuring that no one should ever be at risk of losing their home because of energy debt".

It also acknowledged "significant disruption" during refurbishments and said it was offering compensation and temporary alternative accommodation while the lift was out of action.