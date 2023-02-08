Stansted Airport advertising 1,000 jobs for summer
London Stansted Airport has hosted a jobs fair in an attempt to recruit 1,000 new employees ahead of the summer season.
Jobs in cabin crew, baggage handling, security, retail and hospitality were all advertised at the site in Essex.
Stansted claims to have made the best recovery of any airport in the UK following the pandemic.
Year-on-year passenger numbers at Stansted dropped 73% in 2020 and the business announced 376 job losses.
Jane Long, the airport's people director, said: "Our numbers going into 2023 through Easter and summer are hitting the peak of 2019 pre-pandemic, so it's a fantastic story."
Passenger numbers dropped from 28 million in 2019 to 7.5 million the following year.
However, the terminal said 1.83 million passed through the gates in November 2022, which was only 3% short of the number in November 2019.
