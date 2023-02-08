London Stansted Airport has hosted a jobs fair in an attempt to recruit 1,000 new employees ahead of the summer season.

Jobs in cabin crew, baggage handling, security, retail and hospitality were all advertised at the site in Essex.

Stansted claims to have made the best recovery of any airport in the UK following the pandemic.

Year-on-year passenger numbers at Stansted dropped 73% in 2020 and the business announced 376 job losses.