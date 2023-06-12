Motorcyclist seriously injured in Torquay crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall said officers were called to the scene on St Marychurch Road in Torquay at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital after the collision involving a black Honda motorcycle and a grey Land Rover Freelander.

Officers closed the road, which has since reopened, while they investigated and have appealed for witnesses.