Motorcyclist seriously injured in Torquay crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall said officers were called to the scene on St Marychurch Road in Torquay at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.
The rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital after the collision involving a black Honda motorcycle and a grey Land Rover Freelander.
Officers closed the road, which has since reopened, while they investigated and have appealed for witnesses.
