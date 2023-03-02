Flights diverted over Dublin Airport drone sighting
Flights at Dublin Airport were suspended for about 30 minutes on Thursday evening after a confirmed drone sighting.
Three flights were diverted - two to Shannon Airport and one to Belfast International - as a result of the activity, the airport said.
Operations were suspended from 18:27 local time and resumed at about 18:59.
It is the sixth time flights have been suspended at Dublin Airport due to drone sightings since January.
It said passengers were inconvenienced as a result of the "reckless and illegal activity".
It is prohibited to operate a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of the airport.