I wanted to find out how other people like me cope with their allergies during hay fever season.

I've come to Cyfarthfa Park in Merthyr Tydfil, where the flowers are blooming, to meet Jo Cole.

Jo has asthma and pollen can cause her serious health problems.

"When the pollen count is high, the usual symptoms of hay fever, the watery itchy eyes, the runny nose, the cough.

"For me with asthma it's more the effect on my breathing.

"So I get a wheeze, which then if not kept under control, will lead to shortness of breath as I'm moving and walking and that then would restrict the airways and could potentially lead to an attack."

Thankfully the pollen count is low when we meet up, so Jo and I can enjoy being outdoors. But if it was high she would not have been able to come.

"Obviously we're surrounded by tree pollen and the grass has recently been cut so I wouldn't usually choose to be in this area.

"For me, being somewhere like a beach or a concrete area is better for me when the pollen is high."

"It's frightening, you know, you want to be able to get on with daily life without being worried about what's around you.

"It's a bit of the unknown really. So I do check what the count's looking like. I need to make sure I'm going to be safe on my day out."

And, like me, Jo has to be prepared.

"I think it's about making sure you've got all of your airways covered.

"So it's not just your nose, it's your throat, it's your chest, it's your airways.

"I think we all think it's easier to pop a tablet sometimes, but I think things like nasal sprays, eye drops, make sure all your affected areas are covered.

"And especially for people with asthma, always have your pumps with you."