Blackwall Tunnel to partly close for bridge works
At a glance
The southbound route of the Blackwall Tunnel will be partly closed later
The closure is to allow the building of a new footbridge across the A102
Tens of thousands of vehicles normally use the tunnel every day
Transport for London (TfL) has advised drivers to use alternative routes to cross the River Thames
- Published
The Blackwall Tunnel in east London is to partly close over the weekend for the construction of a new footbridge, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.
A new cycling and walking footbridge is being built across the A102 - the road which goes through the tunnel - in Greenwich, replacing one created in the 1960s.
TfL says the southbound tunnel will be closed later from 22:00 BST until 05:00 on Monday so that works on the bridge can take place.
The northbound tunnel will be unaffected, although drivers wanting to use it on Saturday night have been warned there may be delays and diversions in place as the main bridge span is put in place.
Tens of thousands of vehicles normally use the tunnel every day, but drivers have been told to use alternative routes over the weekend, such as by crossing the river at Rotherhithe Tunnel or Tower Bridge.
Those with larger vehicles like HGVs have been advised to use the Dartford Crossing or Woolwich Ferry, which will be operating more frequently on Saturday and Sunday.
The Route 108 bus service, which normally uses the tunnel, will also be split with services terminating at Canning Town station and North Greenwich. Passengers will have to use the Jubilee line to cross the Thames.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external