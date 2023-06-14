Mrs Marshall was out at Kingwear with her husband and two daughters when she believes she was bitten.

She said she did not feel the insect and did not start feeling unwell until two weeks later, when a rash appeared and got larger.

The condition was immediately diagnosed by her GP and she was put on antibiotics, but the infection took hold.

She said: "I was pretty healthy and fit and busy.

"Since this happened... I don't have that concentration anymore. Some days I struggle to read, write or even speak; then there's this constant fatigue."

She added: "Every day is different. I'm just managing my symptoms and trying my best to have some kind of normality.

"It's very important that people are treated as soon as possible."

Public Health England said risk of the disease in Devon was "quite low", with a rate in across the county in 2022 of 4.9 cases per 100,000 people.

It acknowledged that there were risks, but added that being out in nature was also good for people's physical health and mental wellbeing.

It said people should try to avoid ticks by walking on clearly defined paths to avoid brushing against vegetation, plus wear long trousers rather than shorts to lessen the chance of being bitten.