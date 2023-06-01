A ban on e-scooters on rail services across the South East has come into force.

Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express have banned the vehicles due to concerns over fire risk.

Southern Rail said the ban was due to the “limited regulation around the lithium-ion battery, which has the potential to cause harm should it malfunction”.

The ban includes e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-unicycles and hoverboards.