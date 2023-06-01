A businessman behind plans to redevelop a derelict teapot factory in Stoke-on-Trent, has said watching it deteriorating has been "heart-breaking".

Simon Davies, from Kidsgrove, plans to turn the "historically significant" Price and Kensington Works building into an events venue.

The factory was last used in 2003 and is a grade II listed building, on the Heritage at Risk register.

Historic England listed it as at "immediate risk", in "very poor condition" and subject to fires, external.