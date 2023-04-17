Police name motorcyclist killed in crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Leicestershire has been named by police.
Robin Sanderson, 43, was killed when his red Ducati left Saxby Road in Melton Mowbray at about 10:40 BST on 8 April.
Leicestershire Police said Mr Sanderson, from Yaxley near Peterborough, was riding with other motorcyclists when the crash happened.
The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
In a statement, Mr Yaxley's family described him as a "hugely-loved husband to his wife and their three children".