Multimillion-pound plan to clear NHS backlog
At a glance
Hospital trusts have spent £7m across Herefordshire and Worcestershire to tackle patient backlogs
The government is providing £350m in funding to help trusts combat waiting lists
The Wye Valley NHS trust has introduced weekend clinics
At the Kidderminster Hospital and Treatment Centre state-of-the art equipment has been added to the diagnostics centre
- Published
Hospital trusts across Herefordshire and Worcestershire have launched a multimillion-pound plan to reduce the number of patients on waiting lists.
The backlog is believed to affect some 80,000 patients across the two counties.
A £7m investment has seen a diagnostic unit expanded at Kidderminster Hospital and a new mobile operating theatre and MRI scanner installed in Hereford.
Hospital bosses have described the projects as, "an exciting development".
In June, there were 63,000 people on waiting lists in Worcestershire and 19,000 in Herefordshire, hospital trusts have said.
To help combat backlogs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic the government has allocated £350m of funding for projects across the UK.
The Wye Valley Trust has said it has put in a number of measures to increase capacity to "to see and treat patients as quickly as possible".
This includes introducing weekend clinics and additional diagnostic capacity.
At the Kidderminster Hospital and Treatment Centre a brand new CT scanner and an ultrasound room has now opened as part of the Community Diagnostic Centre.
It is expected to increase access and capacity for those in need of imaging and endoscopy services.
One patient, Angela, told BBC Hereford and Worcester said she was surprised to have been seen within two weeks.
“I had been worried and thought I would have to wait forever, but I was seen within two weeks,”
Angela, a patient who recently used the new facilities, told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester.
"I think it’s absolutely brilliant, I considered going private," she said.
"You hear about hundreds of thousands of people waiting to be seen and to have treatment so I feel quite lucky."
Dr Inderjeet Nagra, Clinical Lead for Radiology at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The improvements are very much patient-focused and will provide modern state-of–the-art facilities, allowing us to continue to provide optimal care for patients in a timely manner."