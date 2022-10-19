E-scooters are set to remain a staple feature on Southampton's roads for at least another 18 months after a trial was extended.

The scheme, operated by Voi, began in March 2021 and has 1,250 e-scooters available for hire across the city.

Southampton City Council has extended the scheme until May 2024.

It comes as the government prepares to bring forward legislation on e-scooters in this parliamentary session.

The extension was made possible by the creation of a TRO (Traffic Regulation Order) in August - although this saw 72 objections.

Critics called the use of the electric vehicles "an accident waiting to happen", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.