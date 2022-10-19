E-scooter trial extended for 18 months
E-scooters are set to remain a staple feature on Southampton's roads for at least another 18 months after a trial was extended.
The scheme, operated by Voi, began in March 2021 and has 1,250 e-scooters available for hire across the city.
Southampton City Council has extended the scheme until May 2024.
It comes as the government prepares to bring forward legislation on e-scooters in this parliamentary session.
The extension was made possible by the creation of a TRO (Traffic Regulation Order) in August - although this saw 72 objections.
Critics called the use of the electric vehicles "an accident waiting to happen", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
252 accidents
The Voi e-scooters are limited to 12.5mph and are connected to a tracking system so that rule-breakers can be reprimanded.
Portsmouth City Council is also due to extend its trial to May 2024, with a decision due at a meeting on Thursday.
Almost 60,000 people have used Voi e-scooters in the city since the launch of the scheme last year, with more than 400,000 rides completed.
Data collected by Voi up to September showed there were 252 accidents involving their e-scooters in Portsmouth, with 24 described as "serious".
Under current rules, they can only be used on public land through council-run schemes.
In May, the Department for Transport wrote to the council confirming its intention to legalise the use of e-scooters beyond the trials being run across the country.