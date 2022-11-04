'They didn't understand the impact bus cuts would have on people'
Some bus routes across Cambridgeshire and parts Suffolk have seen timetable changes, with buses running less frequently, starting later and stopping earlier.
How are passengers who rely on buses for work and school coping with the changes?
'No regard for schoolchildren'
Alan Miller is concerned about his grandson, Connor, who travels from Yaxley to Sawtry Village Academy in Cambridgeshire.
The 17-year-old uses the 904, which has changed from an hourly service to one every hour and a half.
Mr Miller says: "The early bus, which a lot of students use, they have to arrive almost an hour before school starts, or the next bus arrives half an hour after the school day has started."
The 73-year-old says it is "not so bad in the evenings", but the last bus from the school to Yaxley is at 17:15, "so if any of the students stay behind to do school activities, it limits the time they can spend there or they've got to get any other sort of transport home".
Mr Miller says: "I don't think [Stagecoach] took any regard to the fact schoolchildren use the service in the morning.
"There used to be a bus for schoolchildren only on school days so they were aware."
He says students now have to "get there early or make alternative arrangements to get in".
Stagecoach, he says, "don't seem to have taken much notice of people's concerns. It seems like it was a service run for their benefit rather than their passengers".
'If you rely on buses you're excluded'
Gemma Brewin lives in the Cambridgeshire village of Horseheath and works on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
She says she "uses the bus as much as she can" but has recently found using her car more "convenient and reliable".
The 40-year-old says on Tuesday she went to get the number 13 bus from home at 08:00.
"Normally there's space but it was very difficult to get on and I did manage to squeeze on but no more people could get on," she said.
"Getting home was another matter. The [Stagecoach] app was showing the bus was cancelled. The bus did arrive but the bus was so full, it was one off one on, so only three people got on and about 20 people were left waiting.
"The next bus was late and had the same problem so only about 10 people got on and by this point more people had arrived [at the bus stop]."
She says after waiting for an hour to get on a bus she "cut my loses" and got a taxi.
Ms Brewin says: "I think it's really frustrating because [nearby] Haverhill is a growing town, the only public transport option people have got is that bus.
"It clearly can't met the demand of the passengers that are there."
She says at a time when there is encouragement for "people out of their cars and on to public transport, when there isn't capacity is just seem the wrong message to be sending to people."
"If you're relying on public transport it really is excluding people from opportunities," she adds.
'Not all of us can drive'
Claire Mendes lives in Haverill in Suffolk and is says her 16-year-old son, Connor, has been affected by the changes to the number 13 route he takes to get to Long Road College in Cambridge.
She says during his hour-long journey in the morning "he had to stand up the whole way" because it was so busy.
The bus then could not pick up further passenger because it was full.
Connor has a bus pass, which he uses for college and a part-time job, at a cost of £625 for the year.
But on Sunday afternoon his bus for work was cancelled.
The 43-year-old says: "I drove him in, an additional expense I thought by getting the bus pass I wouldn't have to worry about.
"There is a lot of frustration in Haverhill, I don't think people who made the decision to change the buses really understood the impact it would have on people.
"Not all of us can drive, not all of us want to drive or can afford to, [buses] can be a lifeline."
She says some people in Haverhill say they "might have to stop working" due to issues with the buses.
'Incredibility frustrating'
MP for South Cambridgeshire, Anthony Browne, says he has had "hundreds of emails" about buses.
He says: "The disruption to buses, the threatening to stop a whole load of services, these new disruptive timetables, have been immensely distressing for a lot of people who depend on buses to get to work, to get to school, to go shopping."
Residents find the changes and cancellations "incredibility frustrating", he says.
The Conservative says the mayor, Nik Johnson, needed to sort a long-term solution and the issue was now the "defining mission for the [Cambridgeshire and Peterborough] Combined Authority".
He says the authority needs to "make sure the residents have the bus service they want and can reply on".
But the MP adds it was not "an issue about funding" with Stagecoach having received government money.
"What you really need is legal certainty about the routes," he says.
