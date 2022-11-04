Alan Miller is concerned about his grandson, Connor, who travels from Yaxley to Sawtry Village Academy in Cambridgeshire.

The 17-year-old uses the 904, which has changed from an hourly service to one every hour and a half.

Mr Miller says: "The early bus, which a lot of students use, they have to arrive almost an hour before school starts, or the next bus arrives half an hour after the school day has started."

The 73-year-old says it is "not so bad in the evenings", but the last bus from the school to Yaxley is at 17:15, "so if any of the students stay behind to do school activities, it limits the time they can spend there or they've got to get any other sort of transport home".

Mr Miller says: "I don't think [Stagecoach] took any regard to the fact schoolchildren use the service in the morning.

"There used to be a bus for schoolchildren only on school days so they were aware."

He says students now have to "get there early or make alternative arrangements to get in".

Stagecoach, he says, "don't seem to have taken much notice of people's concerns. It seems like it was a service run for their benefit rather than their passengers".