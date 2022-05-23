Ukrainian chapel secures lifeline funding support
At a glance
A tiny Ukrainian chapel in southern Scotland has secured funding for repairs
The support from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will help to safeguard its long-term future
The site has become a focus for humanitarian aid during the war in Ukraine
- Published
A funding package has been secured to help safeguard the future of a tiny Ukrainian chapel in southern Scotland.
The site at Hallmuir near Lockerbie became a focus for humanitarian efforts earlier this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A grant of more than £50,000 has been provided by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) for vital repairs to the Grade B listed property.
It will also allow for the development of a small visitor centre and raise the profile of the chapel.
The story of the site goes back 75 years to when Ukrainian prisoners of war arrived in Glasgow, having previously been interned in Italy after World War Two.
More than 400 people ended up at the camp in southern Scotland and were sent to work on local farms or forestry in the area.
They were offered the iron hut to use as a chapel, and it has been decorated and adorned over the years.
Repairs to the structure have been ongoing since 2018 but progress was hindered by the Covid pandemic and winter storms.
Mike Ostapko, of Hallmuir Chapel. said securing the support was the end of a "long process".
"Closing our doors to visitors during the pandemic made fundraising particularly difficult, but we knew we couldn't give up on such an important pillar of our local Ukrainian community in Dumfriesshire," he said.
"We are pleased to have now received funding from Sose to get repair work under way to restore the chapel.
"It has proved a critical location for collection of donations during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and we hope it will continue to be an important venue for years to come."
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs Sose, said supporting community-led projects was an important part of its work.
"The chapel is an asset to the local Lockerbie community," he said.
"It is vital that we do everything we can to help preserve buildings such as this, which are steeped in history and serve a very important purpose to the people that use them.
"Our funding will help to ensure the safety and longevity of the building so that it remains a key part of the local community for years to come."
Equalities minister Christina McKelvie said she was delighted to see the support for the project.
"This funding will enable the restoration of the chapel building and the opening of a visitor centre, so that people can learn about their important work and history," she said.
"I hope that this support means communities can continue to come together at the Hallmuir Ukrainian Chapel for many years to come."