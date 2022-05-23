A funding package has been secured to help safeguard the future of a tiny Ukrainian chapel in southern Scotland.

The site at Hallmuir near Lockerbie became a focus for humanitarian efforts earlier this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A grant of more than £50,000 has been provided by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) for vital repairs to the Grade B listed property.

It will also allow for the development of a small visitor centre and raise the profile of the chapel.