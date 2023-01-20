A gangland murder trial in Dublin has heard that phone records cast doubt on the credibility of a statement given by a former Sinn Féin councillor in his recorded An Garda Síochána (Irish police) interview.

Jonathan Dowdall said in the interview that Gerard Hutch admitted to him about 11.30 on 8 Feb 2016 in a north Dublin park that he and another man had murdered David Byrne at Regency Airport Hotel during a boxing weigh-in three days earlier.

Mr Hutch denies the murder charge.

It was the second killing in the Hutch-Kinahan feud that has claimed 18 lives.

Seventeen of those were carried out on behalf of the Kinahans.

On Friday, the Republic of Ireland’s three-judge non-jury Special Criminal Court heard from a senior Garda intelligence analyst that Dowdall’s phone records showed he was many kilometres away in the Phoenix Park at the approximate time of the alleged admission.

The analyst told the court it was possibly a meeting between Mr Hutch and Dowdall rook place the day before Dowdall gardaí it happened.

She told the court that on the basis of phone records it was not likely that the Hutch-Dowdall meeting took place on the day and at the time the former Sinn Féin councillor initially said to gardai it happened.

Cross-examined by Brendan Grehan she conceded it was also unlikely to have happened the before at the time he suggested in his Garda interview.

Before Christmas ,the former Sinn Fein councillor was cross-examined about apparent contradictions in his evidence.

Dowdall replied in evidence that he may have been a little off in his timings “but that’s my memory.”

The former Sinn Féin councillor had also initially been charged with the murder but in October he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of facilitating the murder by renting a hotel room for the killers.

He is currently serving a four-year-sentence and has applied to join the state’s witness protection programme.

He has been told his application is not dependent on his evidence in this trial.

Unbeknownst to both men Gardaí secretly recorded Dowdall and Mr Hutch as they travelled to Northern Ireland to meet republicans shortly after Mr Byrne’s murder.

In evidence given before Christmas Dowdall admitted that in the recordings he and Mr Hutch discussed handing over three AK47 guns to dissident republicans “for free.”

He described his comments in the secret recordings as bravado, nervousness and telling Gerard Hutch what he wants to hear.