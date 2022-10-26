Condor Ferries increases Guernsey sailings for 2023
At a glance
Condor ferry announces increased sailings to Jersey, France and UK for 2023
It said the timetable was designed to bring travel confidence back to Guernsey after the pandemic
Company said it had done its best to "accommodate" island events in 2023
A Channel Islands ferry service has announced increased ferry services for Guernsey in 2023.
Condor Ferries said its new timetable was designed to bring "travel confidence back" to the island after the pandemic.
Direct services will continue to Poole and at other times triangulate with Jersey to "improve inter-island connectivity".
It said day trips to Guernsey would also be increased due to a "successful" volume of visitors.
Condor CEO John Napton said the timetable would build on the company's successful sailings.
"This year, our schedule contributed to a successful summer for the local tourism and hospitality industries and that would not have been possible with our previous timetable," he said.
Mr Napton said Condor had consulted island companies to best to accommodate its "sporting, motor and other events", including the Island Games for 2023.