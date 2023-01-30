Plans to build a 29-storey block of flats near the site of a city centre market have been submitted by developers.

The Eagle Market in Derby has been earmarked for closure since last year, with traders set to leave in March.

Derby Theatre and the Castle & Falcon pub would also face being demolished as part of the proposed scheme, which would also involve developments at Bradshaw Way Retail Park.

The plans have been put forward by the same people running the neighbouring Derbion shopping centre.