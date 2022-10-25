Ms Brito said she had been complaining about the blockages for more than two years.

However Lewisham Homes only sent someone to inspect the home and look at the drains on Monday after it was told that BBC News would be visiting the property.

She said has been been offered a one night stay in a hotel but would like to be rehomed.

"The only thing they can say is sorry. Sorry is not going to sort out the solution," she added.

Alison, her next door neighbour, has had the same issues.

“On Sunday when the storm hit, water started coming into the children's bedroom,” she said, adding the dirty water in the garden had ruined all the furniture and children's toys.

In a statement, Lewisham Homes' CEO Margaret Dodwell apologised for the impact delays in carrying out repairs have had on Ms Brito and her family.

"We have offered alternative accommodation to the family; the blocked greywater drain in the back garden has been cleared today and the issue with the manhole in the front garden has been resolved.

"We are aware of an ongoing issue with a leak from the bathroom and following repairs to the roof in 2020, further investigation is required as to what is causing the water ingress inside the property after heavy rainfall.

"We are committed to resolving the issues raised as quickly as possible and repairs operatives were onsite today and will be returning tomorrow."