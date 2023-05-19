Mr Singh-Watson, who started the firm near Totnes in 1987 delivering organic vegetables to friends, is handing over a company which is forecasting sales of about £98m this year.

A co-owner council of employees meets once a month to manage the business.

Mr Singh-Watson said he did not "plan to be a stranger" and would be a trustee and non-executive director of the firm.

"The business runs and is successful as a result of the work of its 1,000 owners and it just seems all wrong that I should be the sole beneficiary of that," he told BBC News.

"I think we're doing pretty well and I feel pretty confident about the future.

"But there is a lot of evidence that employee-owned businesses are more resilient to challenges than conventionally-owned businesses.

"And at the age of 63 I'm starting to find it a bit exhausting and it probably is time for me to stand aside."