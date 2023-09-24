The mother of a young girl who started losing her hair at the age of three wants greater awareness around the condition known as alopecia.

Vicky, from Headley Park, in Bristol, started to notice her daughter was losing small patches of hair around the time she started at nursery.

Lottie is now 10-years-old and the family are trying to help her prepare for secondary school.

Vicky said that as her daughter moves into this new stage they would like to see more understanding from people.