The death of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a crash in St Ouen has been ruled as a "tragic accident", an inquest has heard.

Christopher Fisher was driving a red Nissan on La Grande Route De St Ouen near the manor on 11 February 2021 when he overtook another car and collided into a curb and then a tree.

The hearing found he died from multiple traumatic head and chest injuries.

His family said he loved cars and had purchased the Nissan the day he died, collecting it at lunchtime from the harbour.