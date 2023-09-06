Crash death described as 'tragic accident'
The death of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a crash in St Ouen has been ruled as a "tragic accident", an inquest has heard.
Christopher Fisher was driving a red Nissan on La Grande Route De St Ouen near the manor on 11 February 2021 when he overtook another car and collided into a curb and then a tree.
The hearing found he died from multiple traumatic head and chest injuries.
His family said he loved cars and had purchased the Nissan the day he died, collecting it at lunchtime from the harbour.
In a statement read by the coroner Bridget Dolan to the inquest, his father said Mr Fisher was a "wonderful man who lived his life to the full".
He added: "He was a son, a brother and fiancé. He always said and did things with a smile."
The collision expert said at the time of the accident that Mr Fisher had been overtaking a car in front of him but "in the time available as he was overtaking, he [was] not able to straighten up".
Ms Dolan said Mr Fisher sounded like a "remarkable son and fiancé".
The family passed on its thanks to emergency services and members of the public who stopped to help.
