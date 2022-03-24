Naval aviators aim to beat Trafalgar message time
At a glance
Two Royal Navy officers plan to cycle from Falmouth to London
They want to beat the time taken to deliver the news of victory at Trafalgar, which was 38 hours
The 271-mile (436-km) cycle is due to be followed by a 3,106-mile (5,000-km) cycle challenge across the USA in the summer
Two Royal Navy officers plan to cycle from Falmouth to London beating the time taken by coach and horse in 1805 of 38 hours.
The 19th Century journey was to deliver news of victory at Trafalgar - Admiral Lord Nelson's famous defeat of the combined French and Spanish fleets off the coast of Spain.
Cdr Pascal Patterson and Lt Cdr Dan Waskett are following the route followed by Lt John Richards Lapenotière.
Averaging around 7mph (11kmph) he arrived in London announcing: “We have gained a great victory. But we have lost Lord Nelson.”
“Both Dan and I will cycle the entire distance, side by side, entirely unsupported, which means no support crew or vehicle.
Just us and the very long, open road,” explained 40-year-old Cdr Patterson, who serves with the UK Strategic Command.
They will set off for the two-day ride at 09:30 BST on 1 April .
The 271-mile (436km) ride is a precursor to a plan to pedal 5,000km (3,106 miles) across the USA in the summer.