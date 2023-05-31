Firefighters remain at scene of wildfire
Firefighters continue to dampen down remaining hotspots following a wildfire in Surrey.
The blaze at Frensham Common, near Farnham, was first reported at about 22:00 BST on Monday, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire officials said that 10 hectares of the National Trust-owned land had been burnt.
Wildfire advisors and countryside rangers control to patrol the site, along with specialist vehicles, the fire service added.
“We will be monitoring and extinguishing hotspots throughout the day,” a spokesman said.
“We have also had reports of people walking in the area. For your own safety and that of our crews, please avoid the area where the fire is – on the common area at the end of Sandy Lane.”
The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.
A spokesman for Waverley Borough Council previously said: "We cannot comment on the cause of the fire but would just like to take this moment to remind anybody visiting Frensham that barbecues and bonfires are not allowed due to the risk of wildfires, especially in the summer months.
"If people are smoking in the area, we would also ask that any cigarettes are extinguished carefully and fully.”
