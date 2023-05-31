Work has been halted on a scheme to narrow a busy road to make way for a new cycleway and footpath in Cornwall.

Opponents to the work had previously said they believed it could end with a pedestrian or cyclist being seriously injured or even killed.

The Newham Road project, which started earlier in May, would have reduced the road width to 21ft (6.5m) to make way for a new path as part of the Truro Loops scheme, external.

The council said it was now working with the Newham Business Improvement District (BID), which represents the Newham industrial Estate, on an alternative resolution.