Work to narrow road halted after safety concerns
Work has been halted on a scheme to narrow a busy road to make way for a new cycleway and footpath in Cornwall.
Opponents to the work had previously said they believed it could end with a pedestrian or cyclist being seriously injured or even killed.
The Newham Road project, which started earlier in May, would have reduced the road width to 21ft (6.5m) to make way for a new path as part of the Truro Loops scheme, external.
The council said it was now working with the Newham Business Improvement District (BID), which represents the Newham industrial Estate, on an alternative resolution.
'Seen sense'
A council spokesman added: "The council and Newham BID are currently working together in an attempt to reach a resolution that does not involve court intervention and generally in respect of any future plans affecting the Newham Estate.”
In March, the BID said narrowing the road would give heavy goods vehicles just 3.9in (10cm) of clearance and raised safey concerns.
It instructed solicitors to seek permission from the High Court to judicially review the council’s decision, threatened an injunction and funded an assessment which raised concerns about the scheme.
Cornwall Council's own assessment found there was no need to change the proposals and work to narrow the road started on 2 May.
Leigh Ibbotson, chair of Newham BID, said: “We’re glad that the council has seen sense to halt this scheme while a more sensible solution is sought.
"It’s a pity that we had to resort to legal action to make our case but we are committed to working with the council on a resolution.”
The Truro Loops scheme aims at encouraging greener travel routes into the city.
