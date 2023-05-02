A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found badly injured inside a home.

Police were called to Newcastle Road, Madeley, Staffordshire, at about 21:45 BST on Monday after reports of a man behaving suspiciously.

A short time later, they found the woman, in her 50s, in a nearby property with serious injuries to her face.

She was taken to hospital where the force said she was in a critical condition.

A man also suffered minor injuries at the address and was given care advice before he was discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said.

The 20-year-old suspect remains in custody.

Detectives are working to establish what happened on Monday night but thought the attack was an isolated case,

Det Insp Adrian Webb from the Staffordshire force said: "A number of scenes have been set up at different locations while we investigate all of the information we have at this time, including reports that the suspect went into properties on Newcastle Road.

“We have gone to these locations to make sure no further injuries have been reported."