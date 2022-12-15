Just two days before he went into the emergency accommodation, Richard was attacked on the streets where he was sleeping.

He says during winter life on the streets is "grim".

"You sleep for an hour, maybe two hours, and you wake up and you're frozen and there's the worry of being attacked, your day's very long," he says.

He says the hub is better than night shelters he has been in before as "you can stay here all day, it's a bed, a roof, it's heat".

Richard, who has suffered with addiction, says he "would like to integrate myself back into society and contribute something".

"The only way is up from here," he says.