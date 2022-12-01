Northamptonshire Police said Mr Birney had been drinking with a group of people at a house in Cowper Street.

During a fight outside, Dowling, who was one of the group who assaulted and knocked him unconscious.

The force said Dowling and others took him back inside and left him on the sofa while they continued drinking.

It took them more than four hours to call an ambulance.

Mr Birney died from his injuries two days later, on 25 April.

I﻿n a statement his brother Mathew Birney said his family had been "destroyed" by the "utterly heartbreaking" death.