A girlguiding centre in Eryri National Park has been earmarked for closure.

Ynysgain Centre is one of the five sites that Girlguiding UK plans to sell next year due to less than 10% of groups using them.

Concerns have been raised by leaders and members who say residential stays at these centres are "fundamental for the development of good mental health".

Girlguiding Cymru which uses the centre has 11,000 members from age four to 25.