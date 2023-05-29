Why 'lonely bouquets' are popping up around a town
Bouquets of flowers have been appearing around a town with the hope of brightening people’s days.
Florist Faye Trowbridge has been leaving the "lonely bouquets" in Merthyr Tydfil to help shine a spotlight on Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
“They were exactly what I needed last week as a little pick me up,” said one woman who found the flowers.
Faye said she wanted to spread positivity and happiness.
She began delivering her lonely bouquets five years ago to celebrate her shop Daisy Chain’s first anniversary, and since then she has delivered 150 around the town.
This year, she wanted to help support local businesses by leaving the bouquets outside different shops, parks, schools, cafes and gyms in her town.
She said: “It’s been really difficult for us businesses with the cost of living issue, so I wanted to send traffic to local pages to help them with business.
"I think it's especially important to be kind at the moment with everything that's going on in the world.
"Even if I only made one person smile, to me that's better than none."
Jodie Warren, from Merthyr Tydfil, was out walking on her baby’s due date to try to get "things moving", when she came across the lonely bouquet of tulips.
"It really brightened my morning and felt like such a coincidence that I had found them on such a special day," she said.
"Flowers can symbolise so many special things without needing any words.
"I was feeling impatient and wondering how much longer I’d have to wait until he arrived and the flowers felt like a sign or message that he wouldn’t be long... then I went into labour the next day."
'This is just a wonderful thing to do'
Lowri Yates had been hoping to find a bouquet after seeing them on Facebook, and it turned up when she walked into a local food business.
"I almost didn’t see it but then it caught my eye just as I was getting through the door. When I found the flowers I was so happy and a little bit too excited," she said.
"They were exactly what I needed last week as a little pick me up.
"I look forward to seeing the lonely bouquet posts each year and how happy they really do make people."
Lisa Cooper found the flowers on a Bank Holiday Monday, but chose to pass them on to her mother who has not been very well.
"My mum was so pleased to get them and she was very shocked that this kind of thing is being done," she said.
"You hear so many negative things going on that this is just a wonderful thing to do."
Emma Munkley found the flowers on a path on her way to work at Gwaunfarren Primary School.
"As a member of staff I thought it would be nice to put them in the staff room to brighten up our day," she said.
"All of the staff loved them."