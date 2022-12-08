A name has been selected for a new college in the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network.

UHI North, West and Hebrides is to be set up from the merger of colleges based in Thurso, Stornoway and Fort William.

A decision was taken to amalgamate UHI North Highland, UHI Outer Hebrides and UHI West Highland due to the challenges they face, including funding cuts and a declining demographic.

More than 200 people took part in the consultation on the name.

The merger project involves 9,000 students and 600 staff and the new college could be up and running late next summer.

T﻿he business case for the amalgamation has been submitted to the Scottish government for approval.