Appeal after dog attempts to bite girl
- Published
Witnesses are being sought by police after reports a dog attempted to bite a girl in Hull.
Police said the incident happened at about 15:00 on 18 December as the girl and her father walked along Hardy Street.
The little girl was not hurt by the small black dog, but her clothes were torn, a force spokesperson said.
When the girl's father spoke to the dog owner it is alleged he struck him with the dog's leash and racially abused him.
Humberside Police said the dog was wearing a grey and blue coat and harness.
The dog owner is described as wearing blue jeans and an orange or red coat and grey hat.
He had a beard and was wearing glasses.
The force has asked anyone who can help identify the man and the dog to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.