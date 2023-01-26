Witnesses are being sought by police after reports a dog attempted to bite a girl in Hull.

Police said the incident happened at about 15:00 on 18 December as the girl and her father walked along Hardy Street.

The little girl was not hurt by the small black dog, but her clothes were torn, a force spokesperson said.

When the girl's father spoke to the dog owner it is alleged he struck him with the dog's leash and racially abused him.