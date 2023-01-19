Levelling Up cash to enhance Peterborough railway station
Almost £48m of government funding will be used to create a new gateway to a city.
The cash, from the Levelling Up fund, will be spent on building a new entrance and footbridge at Peterborough railway station.
It will go to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
The government said more than 100 UK projects will benefit from £2.1bn.
Paul Bristow, the Conservative MP for Peterborough welcomed the news, saying the investment would create a "station quarter" in the city.
On Twitter, external he said it was a "game changer" and it will make "jobs, investment, and life better for almost everyone in our city".
A total of £47,850,000 would create "a new gateway to unlock the vibrant city centre for local people, commuters and visitors".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.
"By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home."
