Man to face trial after denying bomb hoax threat

Tony Gannon appeared via video-link for the hearing at Canterbury Crown Court

Christian Fuller
BBC News

A man will face trial after denying he carried out a bomb hoax in Margate.

Kent Police was called to a property in Sweyn Road on 19 July following a report of a man making threats to cause damage to the building.

A total of 16 households were evacuated as a precaution during the incident, police said.

At Canterbury Crown Court, Tony Gannon, 61, pleaded not guilty to relaying information he knew or believed to be false to a person.

Expert reports will be prepared ahead of a trial date set for March next year.

