A man has died in a ground floor flat fire in Derby.

Crews from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive were called to Lower Eley Street at 18:45 GMT on Monday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said on entering the property, the man's body was discovered.

A fire investigation has concluded the "most likely cause to be accidental". Officials will be in the area to offer reassurance and advice about safety on Wednesday, the fire service added.